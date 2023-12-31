Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,780. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

