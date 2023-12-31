Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.12. 329,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,871. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

