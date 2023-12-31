Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.14% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 406,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

