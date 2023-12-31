Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,112 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 1,881,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.