Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Increased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

