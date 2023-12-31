Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Decreases By 31.4%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 6,144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANCTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

