Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 47.2%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $19.93.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

