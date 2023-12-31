Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 17.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATBPF remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

