Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 36.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,295,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 10,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco BPM

Banco BPM Price Performance

Banco BPM Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.