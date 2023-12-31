Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 36.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,295,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 10,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco BPM
Banco BPM Price Performance
Banco BPM Company Profile
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.