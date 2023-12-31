Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 38.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of BKKLY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.
About Bangkok Bank Public
