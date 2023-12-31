Short Interest in BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Drops By 41.2%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

BNXTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 4,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. BioNxt Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, the United States, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

