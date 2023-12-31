Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 22.7%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Stock Down 14.7 %

BTCM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 645,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,549. BIT Mining has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BIT Mining will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.