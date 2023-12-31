Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Increases By 110.3%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHKLY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. 5,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Featured Stories

