Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Increases By 75.0%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,817,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of BBRW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,050,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828,516. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.