Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 29.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

