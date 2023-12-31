Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Rises By 50.0%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120,274 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Skaana Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 672,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 261,869 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:THWWW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.