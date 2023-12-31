Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Grows By 50.3%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TTNDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 14,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

