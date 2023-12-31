Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Expands By 37.8%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLGPY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.42. 6,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

