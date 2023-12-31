Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Rises By 66.7%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wharf stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959. Wharf has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

