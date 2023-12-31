Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Drops By 25.7%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

