Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Declines By 40.0%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

