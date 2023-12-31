Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Declines By 40.0%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
