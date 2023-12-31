Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Drops By 25.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,368.0 days.

UCB Trading Up 7.7 %

UCBJF traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. UCB has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

