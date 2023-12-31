Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 25.3%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
VWDRY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 127,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,147. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.