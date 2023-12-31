Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 25.3%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

VWDRY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 127,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,147. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

