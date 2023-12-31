Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Decreases By 22.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS VITFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,960. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.