Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 61.4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VSQTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 35,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

