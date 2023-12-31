SKALE Network (SKL) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $348.89 million and $33.79 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,024,269,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

