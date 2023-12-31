Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 11.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 21,615,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

