Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,396,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 297,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

