S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

