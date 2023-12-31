Spartan Fund Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,007 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.99% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,701,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.