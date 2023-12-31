Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,001 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOGO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,946,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,495,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

