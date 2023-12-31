Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,031 shares during the period. Zalatoris II Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 57.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,373,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 503,971 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,682,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

XPAX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

