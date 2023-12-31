Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 679.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 761,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 663,841 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,638,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 997.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 500,485 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,915,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

