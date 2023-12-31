Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THCP. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ THCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 44,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.