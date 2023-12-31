Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,969 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OPA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.