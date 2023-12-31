Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,668,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,141,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITA remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,065. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

