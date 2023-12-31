Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 186.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,063,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 692,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,022,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 776,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 515,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

