Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 52,351 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TWO worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TWO by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TWO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWOA remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. two has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

