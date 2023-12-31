Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Investcorp India Acquisition accounts for about 1.9% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $11.31.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
