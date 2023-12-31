Spartan Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 155,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,839. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

