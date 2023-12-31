SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,093 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $172,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 4,612,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.