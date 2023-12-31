ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

