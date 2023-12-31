ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. 741,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,116. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

