ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,447 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 6,681,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

