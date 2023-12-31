ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,631,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CWB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,395. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

