ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 705,451 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FND traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

