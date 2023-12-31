ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 293,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

