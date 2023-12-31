ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,708 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,146 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

