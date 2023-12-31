ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

