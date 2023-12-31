ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 10,371 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

